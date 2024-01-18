Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra launched at Galaxy Unpacked: Check specs, price, more

Samsung at the Galaxy Unpacked event launched the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, which also featured the premium Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with a new flat design and a titanium frame. The new frame follows quickly on the heels of the iPhone 15 Pro models, making the smartphone stronger and much lighter. With Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung unveiled its new AI features and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 3 processor. This year, Samsung has brought massive upgrades to the S-series which may attract buyers simply on the strength of the features on offer. Know more about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra launch, price, specs here to have an understanding of what new has been included in the smartphone. Notably, the S-series consists of Samsung's flagship smartphones.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 launch LIVE: All the latest updates

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs:





Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the high-end version of the entire newly launched series which comes with some upgraded features in terms of its predecessor. The smartphone features a massive 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This year, the smartphone has required a flat-screen display with a new titanium frame on the side which has substantially reduced the weight of the device.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which is a massive upgrade from Galaxy S23 Ultra. For storage, it offers 12GB RAM and it comes in three storage variants 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Additionally, it supports OneUI 6.0 based on Android 14.

Now, the main attraction of Galaxy S24 Ultra is its camera for which the buyers have high hopes. This year the camera will also support AI features which will make your photography experience even better. The smartphone sports a quad-camera setup which includes a 200MP main camera, a 50 MP camera with 5x optical zoom, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. On the front, the smartphone features a 12 MP selfie camera. It is the first-ever smartphone to partner with Instagram for providing HRD photos within the app. Additionally, the S24 Ultra is backed by a 4855mAh battery which supports 45W Adapter.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be present in four color options Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow. The smartphone starts at a price range of $1299 in theUS.