Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to leave iPhone 15 Pro Max BEHIND with this camera upgrade

It has been an exciting few weeks for Samsung fans as several leaks about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series have surfaced. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in particular, is expected to get major upgrades in terms of specs, camera and more. Just recently, it was reported that the Galaxy S24 Ultra could get a big power boost with a powerful new processor. Now, another leak has surfaced that suggests the Galaxy S24 Ultra could get one camera upgrade which could even have the iPhones beat.

Bigger camera sensor

According to a report by SamLover, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could one up the iPhone 15 Pro Max by featuring a 1-inch camera sensor. This comes after a tipster claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could miss out on the same.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra already has one of the best cameras in the market with the primary 200MP camera and the space zoom which makes it stand out. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 0.78-inch sensor while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is reported to get a 0.87-inch sensor. If this report is true, then the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could get a major boost with this camera upgrade.

How does a big sensor help?

Having a large camera sensor allows more and larger photosites, which are able to gather more light. This produces better and cleaner images, especially in low-light conditions. The sensor's size also affects the dynamic range, exposure and sharpness of the image.

Other camera upgrades

Samsung introduced a new 200MP shooter with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which replaced the Galaxy S22 Ultra's 120 MP sensor. Although not many upgrades are expected, SamLover has claimed that Samsung could make some improvements to the sensor. Furthermore, the leaker also claimed that Samsung could improve the telephoto lens and it could offer enhanced zooming capabilities.

Meanwhile, a separate leaker going by as @Tech_Reve on Twitter has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera could feature a 3x-10x folded telephoto lens. At present, the Galaxy S23 Ultra features dedicated 3x and 10x lenses which combine to offer 100x space zoom.

It should be noted that all these claims are based on unofficial reports, therefore they should be taken with a grain of salt. The official details about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will only be known when the device launches, which could be some time next year.