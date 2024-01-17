Icon

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Everything we know about the stunning Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs

Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, here’s everything we know about the stunning Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs so far including features like a titanium frame, powerful processor, new camera, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks: Check out the exceptional features that may be rolled out
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
1/6 1. Software Updates Revolution: The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series is rumored to set a new industry benchmark with a commitment to up to 7 years of software updates, challenging the norm and possibly reshaping Android's landscape. Pixel smartphones were first to get this.  (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
2/6 2. AI-Powered Enhancements: Leaked marketing images by Evan Blass reveal AI-centric features like "Live Translate" for calls, improved night zoom, and the innovative "Note Assist" within Samsung's Notes app, promising a more intelligent and user-friendly experience.  (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
3/6 3. Display and Camera Excellence: Impressive specifications are coming , the S24 series may have a 6.8-inch flat QHD+ display on the Ultra, 6.7-inch QHD+ on the S24+, and a 6.2-inch FHD+ on the S24. The camera setup stands out with a massive 200MP main camera on the Ultra and 50MP primary cameras on the S24 and S24+.  (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
4/6 4. "Circle to Search" Innovation: A groundbreaking feature, "Circle to Search," allows users to search images, videos, or text on their screen without taking screenshots. Powered by Google, this feature integrates gestures like circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping, potentially representing an advanced form of Google Lens.  (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
5/6 5. Extended Partnership with Google: The leaks highlight a deepening collaboration between Samsung and Google, with expectations of Google Assistant with Bard making an appearance on the Galaxy S24 series. The "Circle to Search" feature, being Google-powered, is a testament to this strengthening alliance.  (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
6/6 6. Galaxy Al Free Access: Anticipated as a game-changer, leaked information suggests that access to Galaxy Al features will be free until 2025, though subscription details remain undisclosed. This move is poised to captivate users and redefine the Android experience with cutting-edge features and an extended commitment to software support.  (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to launch today at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Check details. (Unsplash)

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Samsung is gearing up for the big unveil of its latest flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series later today, January 17. The Galaxy Unpacked event is being held in San Jose, California, and will be streamed live online for the world to witness Samsung's latest tech innovations. As part of its flagship smartphone lineup, three models are expected to launch - Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. While the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus are likely to get upgrades over their predecessors, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be the highlight of the show, with major upgrades coming its way. Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, here's everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs so far.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: All the rumours

A rumour claims that the upcoming flagship smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might feature a titanium frame. This would be a smart move considering its rival, Apple has provided a titanium chassis in the iPhone 15 Pro models. In theory, it could mean a more durable yet lighter Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is reported to get the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip under the hood. It is one of the most powerful chipsets in the market. it could give a big power boost to Samsung's upcoming flagship, leading to an enhanced user experience. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could be a phone for gamers courtesy of one big feature - a larger vapour chamber. Leaks say it might get a vapour chamber 1.9 times bigger than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. This feature might particularly appeal to gamers as smartphones tend to get heated up after long and intense gaming sessions.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

It will likely sport a quad camera setup with 200MP+12MP+50MP+10MP cameras, according to analysts. While the camera system looks almost the same on paper except for one sensor, leaks claim it could be better courtesy of a new chip and AI features.

Lastly, Samsung is likely to showcase a host of new AI features onboard the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It has already teased that ‘Galaxy AI is coming'. A standout revelation from the leaks introduces "Circle to Search," a new Google-powered feature that allows users to search any image, video, or text on their screen without the need for screenshots. Moreover, "Live Translate" for phone calls, AI-driven improvements to night zoom, and an innovative "Note Assist" feature within Samsung's Notes app may also be on the way.

