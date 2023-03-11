    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 LEAK reveals the foldable can go even slimmer

    A major leak has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could get a less prominent display crease and a slimmer profile. Check the details.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 11 2023, 16:48 IST
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 First Look: Bigger, stronger, smarter than ever
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
    1/6 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 brings back the folding phablet form factor but with a revised aspect ratio. The displays are now shorter but wider. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The biggest addition to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the Taskbar feature. Just like a Windows PC, it stays at the bottom and offers quick access to pinned apps as well as apps from the library. You can even do multitasking with the apps via the Taskbar. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes use of Armor Aluminium for the frame and hinge. The front and back get protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+. Moreover, Samsung has baked IPX8 water resistance on this one, which means it can survive light rains, sweat and moisture easily. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets a 6.2-inch Cover Display with a variable refresh rate of 48Hz-120Hz. Due to the wider aspect ratio, it is now easier to text, read content, and run apps on the Cover Display.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
    5/6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Main Display is wider too but still measures 7.6-inches. The Dynamic AMOLED panel has a variable refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz, with peak brightness of up to 1200 nits. The Under Display Camera is better this time, masking the selfie camera nicely. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/6 Lastly, the cameras on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 get upgrades too. The main camera is now a 50MP sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a new 10MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom. The Cover Selfie camera is a 10MP sensor while the inner video call camera is a 4MP sensor.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
    View all Images
    While Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is months away from the launch, leaks and rumors have already begun surfacing. (Representative Photo) (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched last year and it witnessed some minor upgrades over the predecessor. Many experts believed that the product had reached a point of maturity where major design changes would probably not happen anytime soon. However, if recent leaks are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 can see a big design change, but as a side-effect. Reports have revealed that the display crease of the foldable is likely to be reduced by a significant margin, which will allow for an overall thinner smartphone body. Check the details.

    South Korean news website The Elec has reported that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 can get a new waterproof ‘droplet' hinge structure. This is essentially a drop-shaped hinge which will reduce the amount of creasing on the display. This will enable users to get a much smoother experience while using the device. And the big beneficiary of this change will be the smartphone body, which will get slimmer. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been called a chunky smartphone due to its thickness, and this new tech implementation can make the Samsung foldable a much more attractive product.

    It should be noted that Samsung's competitors in the foldable segment, mainly Oppo and Huawei, already use this droplet hinge structure for their smartphones.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 leaks

    Apart from this major leak, there are other rumors and leaks around the smartphone as well. Check what we know so far.

    Another leak comes from ET News which reports that the rumors around the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 getting a dedicated S-Pen slot like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may not be happening due to the hinge design change. While the Z Fold smartphones have had the stylus support since Fold 3, it has never received a dedicated slot and the chances are reduced further if the smartphone is getting thinner. However, some tipsters believe that the upcoming smartphone can get a magnetic strip to attach the S-Pen into the smartphone, thus increasing its utility.

    Finally, rumors and past trends suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 can get a launch date in August. Samsung has announced its last two Z series smartphones in August and as such, this year's launch can also be in the same month.

    Do note, none of the information in this article has come from any official sources. Samsung may or may not do any of the things mentioned. For confirmed features and specifications, you will have to wait till the official launch of the smartphone.

    First Published Date: 11 Mar, 16:48 IST
