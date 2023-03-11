Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 LEAK reveals the foldable can go even slimmer

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched last year and it witnessed some minor upgrades over the predecessor. Many experts believed that the product had reached a point of maturity where major design changes would probably not happen anytime soon. However, if recent leaks are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 can see a big design change, but as a side-effect. Reports have revealed that the display crease of the foldable is likely to be reduced by a significant margin, which will allow for an overall thinner smartphone body. Check the details.

South Korean news website The Elec has reported that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 can get a new waterproof ‘droplet' hinge structure. This is essentially a drop-shaped hinge which will reduce the amount of creasing on the display. This will enable users to get a much smoother experience while using the device. And the big beneficiary of this change will be the smartphone body, which will get slimmer. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been called a chunky smartphone due to its thickness, and this new tech implementation can make the Samsung foldable a much more attractive product.

It should be noted that Samsung's competitors in the foldable segment, mainly Oppo and Huawei, already use this droplet hinge structure for their smartphones.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 leaks

Apart from this major leak, there are other rumors and leaks around the smartphone as well. Check what we know so far.

Another leak comes from ET News which reports that the rumors around the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 getting a dedicated S-Pen slot like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may not be happening due to the hinge design change. While the Z Fold smartphones have had the stylus support since Fold 3, it has never received a dedicated slot and the chances are reduced further if the smartphone is getting thinner. However, some tipsters believe that the upcoming smartphone can get a magnetic strip to attach the S-Pen into the smartphone, thus increasing its utility.

Finally, rumors and past trends suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 can get a launch date in August. Samsung has announced its last two Z series smartphones in August and as such, this year's launch can also be in the same month.

Do note, none of the information in this article has come from any official sources. Samsung may or may not do any of the things mentioned. For confirmed features and specifications, you will have to wait till the official launch of the smartphone.