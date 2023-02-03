Samsung to make premium Galaxy S23 smartphones in India

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy S23 price in US, UK, India, more; Check Galaxy S23 Plus, Ultra prices too
    1/5 Packing the most powerful Android chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been launched globally. The series consists of three models - the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the top-of-the-line model Galaxy S23 Ultra.  (HT Tech)
    2/5 Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at $799 for a 128GB storage variant in the US, while Galaxy S23 Plus comes at a price of $999 for and Galaxy S23 Ultra is priced at $1199 for 256GB storage.  (HT Tech)
    3/5 In the UK, Samsung Galaxy S23, Plus, and Ultra have been launched at a starting cost of £849, £1049, £1249 respectively. (HT Tech )
    4/5 While in India, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series price may start at approximately Rs. 65495. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Ultra models are expected to start at Rs. 81890 and Rs. 98284 respectively. However, there is nothing official about these prices. We will update the prices for India, once they are revealed. Chances are that it will take a few days for Samsung to announce the India prices. So, far it has announced the US and UK prices.   (HT Tech)
    5/5 All three Galaxy S23 models feature the 120Hz refresh rate display and run on Android 13 out of the box. One of the main upgrades is the 200MP primary sensor on the Ultra variant along with a 12MP ultrawide unit, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 10 MP periscope lens. While the S23 and S23 Plus feature a triple camera setup of 50MP+12MP+10MP.  (HT Tech)
    All Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones sold in India will be manufactured at the company's Noida factory, Samsung revealed. (Samsung)

    Korean smart devices maker Samsung on Thursday said it will manufacture premium Galaxy S23 smartphones in India to cater to the local market requirements.

    The launch price of the Galaxy S23 series in India is in the range of 75,000 to 1.55 lakh per piece.

    At present, Galaxy S Series smartphones are being manufactured at Samsung's Vietnam factory and the company imports them for sale in India.

    "All Galaxy S23 smartphones sold in India will be manufactured at the company's Noida factory. Samsung already fulfils a majority of the domestic demand in India through local manufacturing at the Noida factory. Samsung's decision to sell 'Made in India' Galaxy S23 smartphones shows the company's commitment to India's manufacturing and growth story," Samsung said in a statement.

    The development comes a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the removal of duty on the import of camera lenses, which is one of the key unique selling propositions of Galaxy S series smartphones.

    The company on Wednesday unveiled three models of Galaxy S23 smartphones, which come with high-end camera sensors.

    "Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with Samsung's most advanced camera system, tailored for nearly any lighting conditions and engineered to render incredible detail. Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a new 200 MP Adaptive Pixel sensor that captures epic moments with incredible precision," the statement said.

    Samsung has doubled the capacity of the main camera sensor in the Galaxy S23 Ultra series to 200 megapixels compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra while retaining 100 times space zoom along with 10 times optical and digital zoom features.

    The phone will come with five sets of cameras with camera sensors in the range of 12 megapixels to 200 megapixels.

    Samsung has priced the Galaxy S23 series 27-30 per cent higher compared to Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones.

    Galaxy S22 smartphones launched last year were priced between 72,999 -1,18,999 per piece.

    The company said it has recorded 1.4 lakh bookings for Galaxy S22 smartphones even before the close of the pre-bookings on March 10, 2022.

    The company also announced its flagship PC lineup in India with Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book3 Pro priced in the range of 1.09 lakh to 2.81 lakh.

    "Galaxy Book3 series sets a benchmark for multi-device connectivity to enable consumers to work and perform creative tasks across devices and across operating systems," Samsung said.

