Smartphones launching soon: Xiaomi 13, Oppo Reno 9, Redmi Note 12 4G and more

February was an exciting month in terms of smartphone launches. We saw Samsung launch its latest flagship Galaxy S23 series while Oppo launched its first ever flip phone, the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Recently, Samsung launched two more additions to its A series with the launch of Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54. The trend is set to continue as several smartphones are all set to launch soon, including the likes of Xiaomi 13, Oppo Reno 9, Redmi Note 12 4G and more.

1. Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. It will get a 6.36-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to get a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera, along with a 32MP selfie shooter. Other notable features include IP68 water resistance, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, wireless charging and more.

2. Redmi Note 12 4G

The Redmi Note 12 4G has an identical design to Redmi Note 12 5G with two stark differences. Instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, it gets the Snapdragon 685 under the hood, according to reports. Moreover, it gets a 48MP primary camera, instead of the 50MP primary camera found on the Redmi Note 12 5G.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

3. Redmi 12C

The Redmi 12C features a 6.71-inch HD+ display at the front, according to reports. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. Other expected features include a 50MP primary camera, 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

4. Oppo Reno 9

The upcoming Oppo Reno 9 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. According to reports, it is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G paired with 8GB RAM. It will get a 64MP primary camera at the back and a 32MP selfie camera. In terms of battery, the Oppo Reno 9 could feature a 4500mAh battery with SuperVOOC charging.

5. Moto G13

The Moto G13, which has been launched today, sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with resolution of 720x1600 with a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it is protected with Panda glass protection. Under the hood is MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone has a triple camera setup at the back with a primary 50MP sensor and an 8MP selfie shooter on the front.