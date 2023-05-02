Super SALE! Own iPhone 13 Mini now; Price cut lets you save a massive Rs. 24700

This iPhone 13 Mini price cut will let you bring home a premium device while avoiding its massive price. You can save Rs. 23050 on the smartphone. Find out how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 02 2023, 11:57 IST
Apple iPhone 13 Mini in pictures: Specs, prices and more
image caption
1/6 The iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a smaller display notch this time. (HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Apple is using the A15 Bionic chipset on the iPhone 13 Mini. Paired with a larger battery, it promises longer battery life than the iPhone 13.  (HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Both the 12MP cameras use a larger sensor, with the main camera getting a sensor shift stabilization system. The front 12MP camera remains unchanged from the iPhone 12 Mini. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 iOS 15 on the iPhone 13 Mini brings features like Cinematic camera mode, Focus modes, and a lot more.  (HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 The iPhone 13 Mini starts at 69,900 for the base 128GB variant. It comes in Pink, White, Blue, Starlight, Midnight and (Product)Red colours. (HT Tech)
Amritanshu Mukherjee
6/6 iPhone 13 Mini in Midnight (HT Tech)
iPhone 13 mini
View all Images
Check out this awesome iPhone 13 Mini price cut deal on Amazon. (HT Tech)

Looking for a premium smartphone, but worried about the hefty prices? Here is a way for you to not have to break the bank and still enjoy a feature-packed premium smartphone. And the best part? You can own an iPhone. The iPhone 13 Mini is available at an amazing price cut deal on Amazon. Get the 512GB variant for just Rs. 75200 instead of Rs. 99900, including exchange offers. With the latest iOS experience, high-quality camera, and sleek design, the iPhone 13 Mini is an optimum choice for anyone looking for a powerful yet pocket-sized smartphone. Don't wait, check out the details below.

iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Amazon

The price of the iPhone 13 Mini 512GB variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 99900. However, there is a stunning discount on the smartphone. Under this iPhone 13 Mini price cut offer, you get a flat 5 percent discount. This is a cool Rs. 5000 off on the iPhone device. After this discount, you are only required to pay Rs. 94900. This part of the deal can be claimed without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other loophole. For many, this in itself would be an exciting offer. But if you still find this price a bit too much, you can slice off another large chunk of the price with the inclusion of the exchange offer.

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 19700 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. But, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an equally expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the iPhone 13 Mini home for just Rs. 75200. This way you are saving a whopping Rs. 24700.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09G99CW2N

What can the iPhone 13 offer?

The iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 1200 nits of brightness. It comes equipped with Apple A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie camera with retina flash. The deal has all the colors available. If you do not mind a smaller display, it is a very capable smartphone.

First Published Date: 02 May, 11:55 IST
