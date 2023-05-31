These 100 spyware-infected apps on Play Store downloaded 400mn+ times! Check list, delete now

Security researchers have discovered new spyware embedded in over 100 Android apps that have 400 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Here’s what we know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 31 2023, 14:53 IST
14 apps blocked by India today! Terrorists in Pakistan were targeting J&K; check list
Nothing Phone (1)
1/5 The central government on Monday, May 1, 2023, blocked 14 mobile messenger applications as they were being used by terrorists to communicate in Jammu and Kashmir with their handlers in Pakistan, people familiar with the matter said. (Representative Image) (HT Tech)
Phone
2/5 As per the report, the ministry of electronics and information technology (MEITY), issued an order under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to the 14 mobile apps on the grounds that they were being used to engage in activities “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. (Pixabay)
Android
3/5 For the uninitiated, Section 69 (A) of the IT Act lets the government take action against posts and accounts that may threaten public order, the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State and friendly relations with foreign States. According to a report by Hindustan Times, a government official said the applications were also being used by overground workers of terrorist groups. (Unsplash)
Apps
4/5 You can consider deleting audio files, photos, videos, and unnecessary apps to free up storage space on Android phones. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 In official communications to higher-ups, the intelligence agencies informed that these apps are spreading terror propaganda in the Valley. Here is the list of 14 apps that are blocked by the government: Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi, and Threema. (AP)
Google Play Store
View all Images
This spyware infected over 100 Android apps on the Google Play Store. (Unsplash)

If you've ever come across spin wheels in apps that offer rewards on a daily basis, then you're not alone. Hundreds, if not thousands of apps on the Google Play Store have similar apps which offer rewards for daily login through spin wheels. However, there is a cause to be wary as a recent report has revealed that a new malware is being distributed as a software development kit (SDK) for advertisers, and over 100 apps on the Google Play Store have been infected by it.

According to a report by BleepingComputer, researchers at Dr. Web have discovered spyware called ‘SpinOk' in over 100 Android apps. This spyware is capable of stealing private data stored on Android smartphones and sending it to a remote server. The report further states that this spyware is disguised as the SDK module and seems legitimate at first glance. It offers daily rewards to users through minigames such as spin wheels.

The SpinOk spyware can also access the phone's sensor data from the gyroscope and magnetometer to determine whether it is running on a phone. This spyware has infected over 100 apps on the Google Play Store with combined downloads crossing 400 million. Although most of them have been removed already, if any of these apps are on your smartphone, researchers suggest that you remove them immediately.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Top 10 infected apps with the most downloads

  1. Noizz: video editor with music - 100 million downloads
  2. Zapya - File Transfer, Share - 100 million downloads
  3. vFly: video editor&video maker - 50 million downloads
  4. MVBit - MV video status maker - 50 million downloads
  5. Biugo - video maker&video editor - 50 million downloads
  6. Crazy Drop - 10 million downloads
  7. Cashzine - Earn money reward - 10 million downloads
  8. Fizzo Novel - Reading Offline - 10 million downloads
  9. CashEM: Get Rewards - 5 million downloads
  10. Tick: watch to earn - 5 million downloads

While Google Play Store offers millions of apps for Android users, cybercriminals see this as a lucrative opportunity to target innocents to steal their data and even dupe them of their money with malware that are secretly embedded in various apps. Despite Google's best attempts, some potentially harmful apps often slip under the radar.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 May, 14:53 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News These 100 spyware-infected apps on Play Store downloaded 400mn+ times! Check list, delete now
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
Twitter
Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too
BGMI
BGMI 2.5 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India servers to go LIVE today
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
BGMI
Will BGMI return in the form that you loved? Check out the likely Battlegrounds Mobile India changes
BGMI
BGMI update: Krafton updates Battlegrounds Mobile India description on Play Store

    Trending News

    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI
    Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
    pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
    Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
    Twitter

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets