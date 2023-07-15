This iOS 17 update will change your iPhone, just check out these 7 new features

After the first public beta of iOS 17 was released, it saw a surge in excitement among iPhone users, as this is the first time some of them got their hands on the new features. And if you are someone who has either already downloaded the iOS 17 beta, or plans to do so, then you should also learn about all the new features to look out for. One of the big hubs for new features is the very familiar Messages App. The Messages App has received a big upgrade where not only it is getting a new design but also new functionalities. Here are the top 7 new features on the Messages App that will soon come to your iPhone.

Design changes

As per a report by MacRumors, Apple is cutting down the clutter to make the Messages App appear more seamless and intuitive to use. This means you do not need to click on 3 different spots to get to all the tools and features. While in a chat, you can simply press the ‘+' icon on the left side of the message box to access Camera, Photos, Stickers, Cash, Audio, Location, Store, and more.

Check-In

This is one of the new additions and part of Apple's safety features for the iPhone. It lets another person keep tabs while you are in-journey. They are immediately told when you reach your destination. In case, you do not make it to your destination, the iPhone will prompt you. If you don't respond, it will send the person your data including battery life, network signal, route traveled, last location of iPhone unlock, and last location of Apple Watch removal.

To access this feature, you need to select a conversation and click on the + icon. You will find the check-in option. Now, you can add a location you are traveling to and the time you expect to arrive. The person on the other end will get a message notifying where you are going and the time you will arrive there.

Sticker creation

While one new feature is that you can use emojis as stickers in conversations, another much cooler feature is that you can also create stickers. By using the iOS 16 feature to remove an object from the background, you can now save that image as a sticker and immediately begin sending it to your friends.

New Memoji

iOS 17 will also bring new Memoji stickers. You can now use halo, smirk, and peekaboo stickers along with the existing collection.

Catch up arrow

Now, you can see all the unread messages with an arrow, that will take you straight to the last unread message. So, if you are in a group and haven't been paying attention, you can use this to go to where you have to catch up from.

Swipe to reply

The previous one and this feature have likely been inspired by WhatsApp, which has had them for a while now. Swipe to reply allows you to swipe a message from left to right to reply to it instantly.

Audio message transcriptions

This cool feature will automatically transcribe the contents of any audio message, so, even if you cannot listen to it, you do not have to miss out on what is being said.