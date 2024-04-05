Vanilla iPhone 16 could get Action button, leaked dummy units suggest - All the details

Recent leaks on social media provide a comprehensive glimpse into the purported designs of the upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models. Shared by Sonny Dickson, these images showcase dummy units, offering insights into several anticipated changes.

Also Read: What iPhone users can expect to get from iOS 18 update this year

iPhone 16 leaks

One notable addition is the introduction of the Action button across all iterations of the iPhone 16 lineup, as per a 9to5Mac report. Previously exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, this feature is now expected to be standard across the board.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Another highlighted feature is the new Capture button, positioned on the right side of the devices, coinciding with the current placement of the mmWave 5G antenna in the US. This button is speculated to adopt a mechanical design with a capacitive surface supporting gestures for zoom functionality.

In terms of dimensions, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are purportedly marginally larger than their counterparts, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The anticipated screen sizes for the Pro models are 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively, marking an increment from their predecessors.

The camera setup also undergoes a notable redesign, featuring a vertically aligned bump on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. This alteration is speculated to enable spatial video recording capabilities for Vision Pro.

Also Read: Apple to make the iPhone 16 Pro models ‘colourful' using tech from iPhone 15

With an expected announcement slated for September, further speculations and leaks are anticipated in the interim. As enthusiasts eagerly await official confirmation, discussions regarding the rumored changes are rife. Whether users intend to upgrade to the iPhone 16 series remains a matter of personal preference, with opinions varying widely among consumers.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!