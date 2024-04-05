 Vanilla iPhone 16 could get Action button, leaked dummy units suggest - All the details | Mobile News

Vanilla iPhone 16 could get Action button, leaked dummy units suggest - All the details

Recent leaks on social media provide a comprehensive glimpse into the purported designs of the upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 05 2024, 14:19 IST
iPhone 16 leaks: From bigger screens to AI capabilities, know what to expect from next-gen Apple phones
iOS 16
1/5 Apple analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple might increase the screen size for its Pro models. That means the iPhone 16 Pro could get a 6.3-inch display whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max could stretch to a mammoth 6.9-inch display. The vanilla iPhone 16 variants are likely to retain their current sizes. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
2/5 As per the reports, the iPhone 16 series could get AI capabilities too. It will reportedly equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor. The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
3/5 According to 91mobile CAD renders, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a similar titanium frame as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there is an inclusion of a new Capture button and a larger Action button. It will likely get thinner bezels and more curved edges. (Pixabay)
4/5 The vanilla iPhone 16 models could get a new camera layout this year. Leaked renders suggest a vertical camera setup, paving the way for potential new capabilities like Spatial Video recording.  (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iOS 16
5/5  It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro. (Unsplash)
Leaked images of dummy units provide insights into the design and features of the upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models. (representative image) (Pixabay)

Recent leaks on social media provide a comprehensive glimpse into the purported designs of the upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models. Shared by Sonny Dickson, these images showcase dummy units, offering insights into several anticipated changes.

Also Read: What iPhone users can expect to get from iOS 18 update this year

iPhone 16 leaks

One notable addition is the introduction of the Action button across all iterations of the iPhone 16 lineup, as per a 9to5Mac report. Previously exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, this feature is now expected to be standard across the board.

Another highlighted feature is the new Capture button, positioned on the right side of the devices, coinciding with the current placement of the mmWave 5G antenna in the US. This button is speculated to adopt a mechanical design with a capacitive surface supporting gestures for zoom functionality.

In terms of dimensions, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are purportedly marginally larger than their counterparts, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The anticipated screen sizes for the Pro models are 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively, marking an increment from their predecessors.

The camera setup also undergoes a notable redesign, featuring a vertically aligned bump on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. This alteration is speculated to enable spatial video recording capabilities for Vision Pro.

Also Read: Apple to make the iPhone 16 Pro models ‘colourful' using tech from iPhone 15

With an expected announcement slated for September, further speculations and leaks are anticipated in the interim. As enthusiasts eagerly await official confirmation, discussions regarding the rumored changes are rife. Whether users intend to upgrade to the iPhone 16 series remains a matter of personal preference, with opinions varying widely among consumers.

First Published Date: 05 Apr, 14:19 IST
Home Mobile News Vanilla iPhone 16 could get Action button, leaked dummy units suggest - All the details
