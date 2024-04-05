 Apple WWDC 2024: What iPhone users can expect to get from iOS 18 update this year | Tech News
Apple's highly anticipated iOS 18 update, set to debut at the 2024 WWDC, promises groundbreaking AI-powered features, but it comes with device compatibility limitations due to hardware requirements.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 05 2024, 12:22 IST
Device compatibility concerns arise as users anticipate the transformative features of iOS 18, limited to newer iPhone models with the A12 Bionic chip or above. (Apple)
Device compatibility concerns arise as users anticipate the transformative features of iOS 18, limited to newer iPhone models with the A12 Bionic chip or above. (Apple)

Apple's upcoming iOS 18 update, set to be unveiled at the 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, is generating significant buzz among iPhone users and tech enthusiasts alike. With promises of groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) integration, iOS 18 is poised to redefine the iPhone experience like never before.

Anticipated Features

The highlight of iOS 18 lies in its AI-powered features, with reports suggesting the inclusion of four innovative functionalities, including large language models (LLMS) and a groundbreaking generative AI app named iWork. Apple CEO Tim Cook's recent hints about the company's ambitious plans for generative AI have only fueled the excitement surrounding the update, reported CNET.

However, iOS 18's transformative capabilities come with a condition. The update's advanced features will only be accessible to users with iPhones equipped with the A12 Bionic chip or newer models. Unfortunately, this means that owners of older iPhone models, such as the iPhone 8 Plus and the first-generation iPhone SE, will miss out on the latest enhancements due to hardware limitations.

Implications for Older Devices

The exclusion of certain devices underscores the importance of hardware capabilities in harnessing the full potential of iOS 18. Devices with outdated chips and insufficient processing power will be unable to support the high-powered features introduced in the update. Consequently, users of incompatible devices may also forfeit access to future iOS updates.

Device Compatibility List

Compatible devices include the iPhone XR, XS, and newer models, as well as the second and third generations of the iPhone SE. Additionally, all phones in the iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15 model lines will be able to enjoy the benefits of iOS 18.

In addition to AI enhancements, iOS 18 is expected to introduce new Home Screen design functions, enabling users to customize their app layouts with greater flexibility. Furthermore, rumors of potential collaborations with Google's AI bot Gemini have piqued curiosity, hinting at even more groundbreaking features on the horizon.

