    Xiaomi 13 Pro, realme GT3 to Honor Magic 5 Pro, these phones took MWC 2023 by storm

    Here are some of the best smartphones that were launched at the Mobile World Congress in 2023. From Xiaomi 13 Pro, realme GT3 to Nokia G22- check the list here.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Mar 10 2023, 14:09 IST
    Phones launched at MWC 2023.
    View all Images
    Check best phones launched at the Mobile World Congress 2023. (Realme/Xiaomi)

    Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC), one of the significant events of the mobile communication industry returned this year with a multitude of next-gen technologies. We witnessed the latest smartphones that have been synced with this year's theme around 5G and 6G, the immersive technology that is shaping the industry. Every notable brand brought some unconventional features and cutting-edge technology to their booths.

    Whether it be the 240W fast-charging technology, foldable phones or other interesting concepts, these immersive technologies would shape the future of user experience. In case you are wondering about the best phones unveiled that offer out-of-the-box features, we have listed the best ones for you here.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    1. Xiaomi 13 Pro: The latest flagship smartphone from Xiaomi was unveiled at this year's MWC in Barcelona. The smartphone gets a 6.73-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and is packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset along with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Additionally, it comes with a 4820mAh battery with support for 120W and 50W wireless charging. According to the company, it houses a 50MP triple rear camera that makes it the world's first device to feature the new Leica 75mm floating telephoto sensor with a 32MP in-display selfie camera.

    The Xiaomi 13 Pro is available in two color options- Ceramic White and Ceramic Black with storage variants 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB. As for pricing, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is priced at Rs. 79999 in India for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

    2. Realme GT3: The device comes with 240W charging technology, gets a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. The Realme GT3 is also packed with a triple rear camera setup with a primary 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor. The smartphone is available in two colors-Pulse White and Booster Black with a wide selection of storage variants to choose from. The Realme GT3 global price has been unveiled at $649 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant while the Indian price has not been revealed yet.

    3. Honor Magic 5 Pro: The phone comes with a 6.81 inch OLED Quad Curved Floating Screen having a peak brightness of 1800 nits and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It houses a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC chipset and a 5100mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. Having 50MP triple rear cameras with a 12MP selfie camera, this phone has a beautiful leather-finished design. This phone will be available in color options like Meadow Green and Black. It will also come in two leather finishes – Coral Purple and Orange. While the Indian price has not been revealed, the Honor Magic 5 Pro has been priced at €1199 (Rs. 105400 approx.) for the 12G+512GB variant.

    4. Nokia G22: This year at MWC, Nokia came with its mid-range smartphone G22. The phone gets a 6.52 inches HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and brightness of 500 nits. This phone is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Furthermore, it houses a 5050mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging and a 50 MP triple rear camera setup with an 8 MP front camera. This phone will be available in color options like Meteor Grey and Lagoon Blue. It comes in two variants 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. Nokia G22's global price starts at 179 Euros.

    First Published Date: 10 Mar, 14:09 IST
