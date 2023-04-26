 Moto E5 Price in India (26, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Moto E5

Moto E5 is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 10,800 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto E5 from HT Tech. Buy Moto E5 now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 26 April 2023
Key Specs
₹10,800
16 GB
5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP
5 MP
4000 mAh
Android v8.0 (Oreo)
See full specifications
Moto E5 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP
  • 4000 mAh
  • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
  • 5 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Rapid
  • Li-ion
  • 4000 mAh
  • No
  • No
Camera
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F2.2
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • CMOS image sensor
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Single
  • F2
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
Design
  • 8.9 mm
  • Flash Grey, Fine Gold
  • 72.2 mm
  • 154.4 mm
  • 174 grams
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 720 x 1440 pixels
  • Yes
  • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
  • 282 ppi
  • 18:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 75.21 %
General
  • E5
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Stock
  • June 27, 2018 (Official)
  • Yes
  • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
  • Moto
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917
  • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
  • Adreno 308
  • LPDDR3
  • 28 nm
  • 2 GB
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Rear
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 16 GB
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
Moto E5 FAQs

What is the price of the Moto E5 in India?

Moto E5 price in India at 12,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Moto E5?

How many colors are available in Moto E5?

What is the Moto E5 Battery Capacity?

Is Moto E5 Waterproof?

View More

