Lava Blaze 2 5g Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Lava Blaze 2 5G Lava Blaze 2 5G is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 10,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Lava Blaze 2 5G Price in India The starting price for the Lava Blaze 2 5G in India is Rs. 10,999. This is the Lava Blaze 2 5G base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Lava Blaze 2 5g Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833

Battery 5000 mAh

Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 8 MP Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 5000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 18W

Type Li-Polymer Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 fps

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Display Type IPS LCD

Pixel Density 270 ppi

Refresh Rate 90 Hz

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Operating System Android v13

Launch Date October 30, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Lava Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.0

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

RAM 6 GB

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833

Graphics Mali-G57 MC2

Fabrication 7 nm Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

Storage Type UFS 2.2

