 Moto Z2 Play 64gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Moto Z2 Play 64GB

    Moto Z2 Play 64GB is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 27,999 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto Z2 Play 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Moto Z2 Play 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹27,999
    64 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    12 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Moto Z2 Play 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 12 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes, Turbo Power: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • No
    • Yes
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 120 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • F2.2
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus, Laser autofocus
    • Yes, Dual-Color LED Flash
    • F1.7
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    Design
    • 145 grams
    • 156.2 mm
    • 5.9 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 76.2 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • Lunar Gray, Fine Gold
    Display
    • 69.9 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Super AMOLED
    • 16:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 401 ppi
    General
    • Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Moto
    • Yes
    • Stock
    • Z2 Play
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • June 15, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 1.455 W/kg, Body: 1.24 W/kg
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 MSM8953 Pro
    • Adreno 506
    • Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 14 nm
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Front
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • Up to 49.1 GB
    Moto Z2 Play 64gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Moto Z2 Play 64Gb in India?

    Moto Z2 Play 64Gb price in India at 13,799 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 MSM8953 Pro; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Moto Z2 Play 64Gb?

    How many colors are available in Moto Z2 Play 64Gb?

    What is the Moto Z2 Play 64Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Moto Z2 Play 64Gb Waterproof?

