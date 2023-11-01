 Nokia G10 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Nokia G10

Nokia G10 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 10,387 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G25 Processor , 5050 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia G10 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia G10 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹10,387
64 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
MediaTek Helio G25
13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5050 mAh
Android v11
4 GB
Icon M.R.P. ₹13,999
₹11,499 17% OFF
Nokia G10 Price in India

The starting price for the Nokia G10 in India is Rs. 10,387.  At Flipkart, the Nokia G10 can be purchased for Rs. 11,499.  This is ...Read More

The starting price for the Nokia G10 in India is Rs. 10,387.  At Flipkart, the Nokia G10 can be purchased for Rs. 11,499.  This is the Nokia G10 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Dusk and Night.

Nokia G10 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5050 mAh
  • MediaTek Helio G25
  • 8 MP
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • 5050 mAh
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 8 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes
  • ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
Design
  • 76 mm
  • 9.2 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof, IPX2
  • Dusk, Night
  • 197 grams Below
  • 164.9 mm
Display
  • 270 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 20:9
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 81.39 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • September 13, 2021 (Official)
  • Android v11
  • Nokia
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes
  • No
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 12 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 4 GB
  • MediaTek Helio G25
  • PowerVR GE8320
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Yes
  • Side
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
Nokia G10 FAQs

What is the price of the Nokia G10 in India?

Nokia G10 price in India at 11,698 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G25; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5050 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia G10?

How many colors are available in Nokia G10?

What is the Nokia G10 Battery Capacity?

Is Nokia G10 Waterproof?

    Nokia G10