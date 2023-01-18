 Nokia 6 1 Nokia 6 2018 64gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Nokia Phones Nokia 6 1 Nokia 6 2018 64GB

    Nokia 6 1 Nokia 6 2018 64GB

    Nokia 6 1 Nokia 6 2018 64GB is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 18,999 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 6 1 Nokia 6 2018 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 6 1 Nokia 6 2018 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹18,999
    64 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    16 MP
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Key Specs
    ₹18,999
    64 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    16 MP
    3000 mAh
    ₹ 15,465 M.R.P. ₹17,199
    Nokia 6 1 Nokia 6 2018 64GB Price in India

    Nokia 6 1 Nokia 6 2018 64GB price in India starts at Rs.18,999. The lowest price of Nokia 6 1 Nokia 6 2018 64GB is Rs.15,465 on amazon.in.

    Nokia 6 1 Nokia 6 2018 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 507 Hours(2G)
    • 3000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.0
    • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
    • CMOS image sensor
    • F2
    Design
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • Black, Blue, White
    • 148.8 mm
    • 75.8 mm
    • 8.6 mm
    • 172 grams
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 16:9
    • 401 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 73.76 %
    General
    • Nokia
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • 6 2018 64GB
    • Android One
    • May 13, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, RDS
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    Performance
    • LPDDR4
    • Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
    • Adreno 508
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    • 14 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Nokia 6 1 Nokia 6 2018 64gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) 64Gb in India?

    Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) 64Gb price in India at 18,300 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) 64Gb?

    How many colors are available in Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) 64Gb?

    How long does the Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) 64Gb last?

    What is the Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) 64Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) 64Gb Waterproof?

    Nokia 6 1 Nokia 6 2018 64gb