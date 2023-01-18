 Nokia 6 1 Plus 6gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia 6 1 Plus 6GB RAM

    Nokia 6 1 Plus 6GB RAM is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 16 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor, 3060 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 6 1 Plus 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 6 1 Plus 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹15,999
    64 GB
    5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    16 MP + 5 MP
    16 MP
    3060 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Nokia 6 1 Plus 6GB RAM Price in India

    Nokia 6 1 Plus 6GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.15,999. The lowest price of Nokia 6 1 Plus 6GB RAM is Rs.15,465 on amazon.in.

    Nokia 6 1 Plus 6gb Ram Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 20.5 Hours(2G)
    • Yes, Fast: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 345 Hours(2G)
    • 3060 mAh
    Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1.25µm pixel size)
    • ISO-CELL
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • Single
    Design
    • 7.9 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Gloss Midnight Blue, Gloss Black
    • 70.9 mm
    • 147.2 mm
    • 151 grams
    Display
    • 93 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 435 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 80.05 %
    • Yes with notch
    • 19:9
    • 1080 x 2280 pixels
    • 5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
    General
    • February 22, 2019 (Official)
    • Nokia
    • Yes
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android One
    • 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 0.456 W/kg, Body: 0.647 W/kg
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    • 6 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
    • Adreno 509
    • 14 nm
    • 64 bit
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 400 GB
    • Up to 52 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Nokia 6 1 Plus 6gb Ram FAQs

    What is the price of the Nokia 6.1 Plus 6Gb Ram in India?

    Nokia 6.1 Plus 6Gb Ram price in India at 12,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3060 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia 6.1 Plus 6Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Nokia 6.1 Plus 6Gb Ram?

    How long does the Nokia 6.1 Plus 6Gb Ram last?

    What is the Nokia 6.1 Plus 6Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Nokia 6.1 Plus 6Gb Ram Waterproof?

