Oneplus 13 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Oneplus 13 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Battery 5100 mAh

Front Camera 50 MP

Rear Camera 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 5100 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera Display Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 390 ppi

Screen Size 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Launch Date December 14, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand OnePlus

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

NFC Yes

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

RAM 12 GB

Fabrication 4 nm

Graphics Adreno 730 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

