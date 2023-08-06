 Oneplus 7 256gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OnePlus 7 256GB

OnePlus 7 256GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 37,999 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor , 3700 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 7 256GB from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 7 256GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹37,999
256 GB
6.41 inches (16.28 cm)
Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
48 MP + 5 MP
16 MP
3700 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
8 GB
Oneplus 7 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.41 inches (16.28 cm)
  • 3700 mAh
  • 48 MP + 5 MP
  • 16 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • 3700 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Dash: 50 % in 30 minutes
Camera
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Fixed Focus
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Exmor RS
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • F1.7
  • Yes, Contrast Detection autofocus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2.0
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Design
  • 157.7 mm
  • 182 grams
  • Red, Mirror Grey
  • 8.2 mm
  • 74.8 mm
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 402 ppi
  • 19.5:9
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v6
  • 6.41 inches (16.28 cm)
  • 85.32 %
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 60 Hz
  • Optic AMOLED
General
  • June 1, 2019 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • 7 256GB
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • Oxygen OS
  • OnePlus
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • No
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Head: 1.090 W/kg, Body: 0.742 W/kg
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • LPDDR4X
  • Adreno 640
  • 7 nm
  • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
  • 64 bit
  • 20.0 s
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • 8 GB
Special Features
  • Optical
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • UFS 3.0
  • Yes
  • No
  • 256 GB
Oneplus 7 256gb FAQs

What is the price of the Oneplus 7 256Gb in India?

Oneplus 7 256Gb price in India at 30,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 3700 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oneplus 7 256Gb?

How many colors are available in Oneplus 7 256Gb?

What is the Oneplus 7 256Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Oneplus 7 256Gb Waterproof?

View More

    Oneplus 7 256gb