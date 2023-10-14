Oneplus Nord N40 Se Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OnePlus Nord N40 SE OnePlus Nord N40 SE is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 17,990 in India with 64 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹17,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G80 Rear Camera 64 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5500 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

OnePlus Nord N40 SE Price in India The starting price for the OnePlus Nord N40 SE in India is Rs. 17,990. This is the OnePlus Nord N40 SE base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the OnePlus Nord N40 SE in India is Rs. 17,990. This is the OnePlus Nord N40 SE base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. OnePlus Nord N40 SE (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Oneplus Nord N40 Se Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Processor MediaTek Helio G80

Rear Camera 64 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP

Front Camera 16 MP

Battery 5500 mAh Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5500 mAh Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Setup Single Display Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Display Type IPS LCD

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 263 ppi General Launch Date December 15, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13

Brand OnePlus Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Sim Slot(s) Single SIM, GSM+GSM

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

SIM Size SIM1: Nano

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3 Performance RAM 6 GB

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Chipset MediaTek Helio G80

Fabrication 12 nm

Graphics Mali-G52 MC2

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

