Oneplus Nord N30 Se Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OnePlus Nord N30 SE OnePlus Nord N30 SE is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 16,990 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G70 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Oneplus Nord N30 Se Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Processor MediaTek Helio G70

Front Camera 12 MP

Display 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)

Battery 5100 mAh Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5100 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer Camera Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation

Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps Display Pixel Density 265 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Screen Size 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)

Display Type IPS LCD General Launch Date December 5, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand OnePlus

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass Performance Architecture 64 bit

RAM 6 GB

Graphics Mali-G52 MC2

Chipset MediaTek Helio G70

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Fabrication 12 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

