 Oneplus Nord N20 Se Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Oneplus Mobile OnePlus Nord N20 SE

    OnePlus Nord N20 SE

    OnePlus Nord N20 SE is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 14,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus Nord N20 SE from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus Nord N20 SE now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹14,990
    64 GB
    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    50 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    OnePlus Nord N20 SE Price in India

    OnePlus Nord N20 SE price in India starts at Rs.14,990. The lowest price of OnePlus Nord N20 SE is Rs.14,999 on amazon.in.

    Oneplus Nord N20 Se Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Yes, Super VOOC, 33W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • F2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 8 MP f/2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • F1.8
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    Design
    • 75 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8 mm
    • Blue Oasis, Celestial Black
    • 163.8 mm
    • 187 grams
    Display
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 600 nits
    • 84.57 %
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    • 60 Hz
    • 267 ppi
    • 89.8 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 20:9
    General
    • Nord N20 SE
    • Oxygen OS
    • Android v12
    • OnePlus
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • October 19, 2022 (Official)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio G35
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 4 GB
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 64 GB
    Oneplus Nord N20 Se