Oppo Reno11 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OPPO Reno11 OPPO Reno11 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 46,990 in India with 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹46,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.81 inches (17.3 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G Rear Camera 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Front Camera 64 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

The starting price for the OPPO Reno11 in India is Rs. 46,990. This is the OPPO Reno11 base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Oppo Reno11 Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G

Battery 5000 mAh

Display 6.81 inches (17.3 cm)

Rear Camera 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP

Front Camera 64 MP Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Settings Exposure compensation

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Resolution 64 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.81 inches (17.3 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 386 ppi General Brand OPPO

Launch Date December 14, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance Fabrication 5 nm

Graphics Adreno 642

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 12 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G

CPU Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670) Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

