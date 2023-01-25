 Panasonic P100 2gb Ram Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Panasonic Phones Panasonic P100 2GB RAM

    Panasonic P100 2GB RAM

    Panasonic P100 2GB RAM is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,900 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic P100 2GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic P100 2GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32161/heroimage/panasonic-p100-2gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32161/images/Design/panasonic-p100-2gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32161/images/Design/panasonic-p100-2gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32161/images/Design/panasonic-p100-2gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32161/images/Design/panasonic-p100-2gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,900
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2200 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹5,900
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2200 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Panasonic P100 2gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2200 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 2200 mAh
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • F2.2
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    Design
    • 174.8 grams
    • Black, Blue, Gold, Dark Grey
    • 73 mm
    • 9.9 mm
    • 145 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 16:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • 64.96 %
    • 294 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • P100 2GB RAM
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • February 7, 2018 (Official)
    • Panasonic
    • No
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Up to 11.1 GB
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Panasonic P100 2gb Ram FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic P100 2Gb Ram in India?

    Panasonic P100 2Gb Ram price in India at 5,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2200 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic P100 2Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic P100 2Gb Ram?

    What is the Panasonic P100 2Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic P100 2Gb Ram Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Panasonic P100 2gb Ram