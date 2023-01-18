 Panasonic P85 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic P85

    Panasonic P85 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic P85 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic P85 now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30684/heroimage/panasonic-p85-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30684/images/Design/panasonic-p85-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30684/images/Design/panasonic-p85-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30684/images/Design/panasonic-p85-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30684/images/Design/panasonic-p85-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    ₹6,499
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    2 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Panasonic P85 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 4000 mAh
    • 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 4000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • No
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 146.7 grams
    • 145 mm
    • Gold, Grey
    • 72.2 mm
    • 9.3 mm
    Display
    • 65.68 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Panasonic
    • No
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • May 15, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • P85
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6735P
    • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    Panasonic P85 FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic P85 in India?

    Panasonic P85 price in India at 5,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735P; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic P85?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic P85?

    What is the Panasonic P85 Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic P85 Waterproof?

    Panasonic P85