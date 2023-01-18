 Panasonic Eluga Arc Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Panasonic Phones Panasonic Eluga Arc

    Panasonic Eluga Arc

    Panasonic Eluga Arc is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 11,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga Arc from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga Arc now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28012/heroimage/panasonic-eluga-arc-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28012/images/Design/panasonic-eluga-arc-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28012/images/Design/panasonic-eluga-arc-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28012/images/Design/panasonic-eluga-arc-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹11,499
    16 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    1800 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹11,499
    16 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    8 MP
    1800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 10,550
    Buy Now

    Panasonic Eluga Arc Price in India

    Panasonic Eluga Arc price in India starts at Rs.11,499. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga Arc is Rs.10,550 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic Eluga Arc price in India starts at Rs.11,499. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga Arc is Rs.10,550 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic Eluga Arc Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 1800 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Yes, Quick, v1.0
    • No
    • 1800 mAh
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Yes
    • No
    Design
    • 130 grams
    • Gold
    • 67 mm
    • 139 mm
    • 8.1 mm
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 312 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 65.24 %
    General
    • Panasonic
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Eluga Arc
    • Yes
    • April 7, 2016 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, RDS
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Adreno 306
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Back
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Panasonic Eluga Arc FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic Eluga Arc in India?

    Panasonic Eluga Arc price in India at 6,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 1800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic Eluga Arc?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic Eluga Arc?

    What is the Panasonic Eluga Arc Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic Eluga Arc Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Panasonic Eluga Arc