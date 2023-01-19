 Panasonic Eluga L2 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic Eluga L2

    Panasonic Eluga L2

    Panasonic Eluga L2 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 10,490 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,490
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Panasonic Eluga L2 Price in India

    Panasonic Eluga L2 price in India starts at Rs.10,490. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga L2 is Rs.8,690 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic Eluga L2 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 2500 mAh
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • Black, Grey
    • 77.5 mm
    • 8.6 mm
    • 158 grams
    • 153 mm
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 267 ppi
    • 70.17 %
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Panasonic
    • Eluga L2
    • September 1, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Adreno 306
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
    • 64 bit
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Panasonic Eluga L2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic Eluga L2 in India?

    Panasonic Eluga L2 price in India at 2,159 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic Eluga L2?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic Eluga L2?

    What is the Panasonic Eluga L2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic Eluga L2 Waterproof?

    Panasonic Eluga L2