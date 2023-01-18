 Samsung Galaxy A03s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy A03s

    Samsung Galaxy A03s

    Samsung Galaxy A03s is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A03s from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A03s now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36140/heroimage/144890-v4-samsung-galaxy-a03s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36140/images/Design/144890-v4-samsung-galaxy-a03s-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36140/images/Design/144890-v4-samsung-galaxy-a03s-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36140/images/Design/144890-v4-samsung-galaxy-a03s-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36140/images/Design/144890-v4-samsung-galaxy-a03s-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    32 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    32 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 14,499 M.R.P. ₹18,490
    Buy Now

    Samsung Galaxy A03s Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A03s price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A03s is Rs.11,524 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A03s price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A03s is Rs.11,524 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A03s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • F2.2
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • Black, Blue, White
    • 75.9 mm
    • 196 grams
    • 9.1 mm
    • 164.2 mm
    Display
    • Yes with notch
    • 60 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 270 ppi
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 81.85 %
    • PLS TFT LCD
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    General
    • Samsung
    • Android v11
    • August 18, 2021 (Official)
    • Samsung One UI
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Galaxy A03s
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • MediaTek Helio P35
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • Up to 18.8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Samsung Galaxy A03s FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A03S in India?

    Samsung Galaxy A03S price in India at 10,998 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P35; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A03S?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A03S?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy A03S Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy A03S Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy A03s