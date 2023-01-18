Samsung Galaxy A03s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Samsung Galaxy A03s is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A03s from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A03s now with free delivery.