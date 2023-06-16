Home Photos NASA reveals 5 asteroids zooming towards Earth! Check speed, size and more

NASA reveals 5 asteroids zooming towards Earth! Check speed, size and more

NASA has revealed details such as speed, distance of approach, and size of 5 asteroids that have been tracked approaching Earth at a close distance over the next few days.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 16 2023, 14:13 IST
asteroids
Asteroid 2023 HL – Asteroid 2023 HL is a Near-Earth Asteroid that will make its closest approach to Earth tomorrow, June 17. According to NASA, this asteroid is 45 feet wide. It will come as close as 5.1 million kilometers near Earth and is already moving at a steady speed of 3730 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
1/6 Asteroid 2023 HL – Asteroid 2023 HL is a Near-Earth Asteroid that will make its closest approach to Earth tomorrow, June 17. According to NASA, this asteroid is 45 feet wide. It will come as close as 5.1 million kilometers near Earth and is already moving at a steady speed of 3730 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroids
Asteroid 2023 LW – Asteroid 2023 LW, which is almost 99 feet wide, will make its closest approach to Earth on June 18. The asteroid is already rushing towards Earth slower than other asteroids at a speed of 59963 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 2.3 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/6 Asteroid 2023 LW – Asteroid 2023 LW, which is almost 99 feet wide, will make its closest approach to Earth on June 18. The asteroid is already rushing towards Earth slower than other asteroids at a speed of 59963 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 2.3 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
Asteroid 2016 LK49 – Asteroid 2016 LK49, with a width of almost 120 feet, will be making its closest Earth approach on June 19. It will come as close as 6.6 million kilometers, according to NASA. The asteroid is moving at a breakneck speed of 69863 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
3/6 Asteroid 2016 LK49 – Asteroid 2016 LK49, with a width of almost 120 feet, will be making its closest Earth approach on June 19. It will come as close as 6.6 million kilometers, according to NASA. The asteroid is moving at a breakneck speed of 69863 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 HF1 – A huge asteroid named Asteroid 2023 HF1 is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on June 21. This asteroid, with an estimated width of 300 feet, is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 15727 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a distance of 4.7 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
4/6 Asteroid 2023 HF1 – A huge asteroid named Asteroid 2023 HF1 is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on June 21. This asteroid, with an estimated width of 300 feet, is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 15727 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a distance of 4.7 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2002 LT38 – Asteroid 2002 LT38, which is almost 1400 feet in width, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on June 24. This asteroid is heading towards Earth at a blistering speed of 25735 million kilometers per hour and will miss Earth at a distance of 6.6 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
5/6 Asteroid 2002 LT38 – Asteroid 2002 LT38, which is almost 1400 feet in width, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on June 24. This asteroid is heading towards Earth at a blistering speed of 25735 million kilometers per hour and will miss Earth at a distance of 6.6 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
NASA asteroid
NASA has a new impact monitoring system in place that uses an algorithm called Sentry-II to calculate the impact risk of Near-Earth Objects. NASA can track the orbital path of the asteroid using this infrared data and can even predict its orbit years into the future. (NASA CNEOS)
image caption
6/6 NASA has a new impact monitoring system in place that uses an algorithm called Sentry-II to calculate the impact risk of Near-Earth Objects. NASA can track the orbital path of the asteroid using this infrared data and can even predict its orbit years into the future. (NASA CNEOS)
First Published Date: 16 Jun, 13:36 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Origin of Geminids meteor shower revealed! NASA Parker Solar Probe unearths BIG mystery
16 June 2023
Amor group asteroid hurtling towards Earth for close encounter
16 June 2023
NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 15 June 2023: M15 Globular Star Cluster snapped by Hubble
15 June 2023
1600-foot Asteroid, bigger than Empire State Building, approaching Earth at 34279 kmph!
15 June 2023
NASA finds key building block for life in a moon of Saturn
15 June 2023
NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 14 June 2023: Stunning Shark Nebula
14 June 2023
Asteroid to come closer to Earth than the Moon! NASA reveals shocking data
14 June 2023
NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 13 June 2023: Moons crossing Great Red Spot on Jupiter
13 June 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies
Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets