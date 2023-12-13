Unexpected solar storm strikes the Earth triggered by solar winds; Check details here

Icon
An unexpected solar storm struck the Earth earlier today, December 13. The storm was sparked by a strong stream of solar winds. The minor storm sparked auroras in the Arctic Circle and nearby regions.

Dec 13 2023
Yesterday, December 12, it was reported that a new coronal hole had opened up in the Earth-facing side of the Sun and it was spitting out a constant stream of solar winds. While researchers did not expect it to trigger a solar storm, that is exactly what happened in the early morning hours today. A minor solar storm was triggered due to the disturbances of the solar winds on the magnetosphere of the Earth. The storm sparked faint auroras in the Arctic Circle and nearby high-latitude areas. The situation can worsen if the solar winds pick up speed.  (Pixabay)
The report came from the official X account of Space Weather Live which stated, “Active geomagnetic conditions (Kp4). Threshold Reached: 14:43 UTC”.  It should be noted that Kp4 is the minimum threshold needed to trigger a solar disturbance on Earth. Some reports suggested that it was triggered due to a sector of southward Bz (north-south direction of the interplanetary magnetic field) to the winds. As per the Space Weather Live website, “ A (strong) southward Bz can create havoc with Earth’s magnetic field, disrupting the magnetosphere and allowing particles to rain down into our atmosphere along Earth’s magnetic field lines”.  (Pixabay)
Some reports have highlighted that since the source of the solar winds is the coronal hole, and it will take a few more days for it to close, aurora watchers near the Arctic Circle expect to see aurora patches in the night sky. The solar storm is unlike when coronal mass ejections (CME) strike as this is more of a constant continuous flow of solar plasma to the planet. (nasa.gov)
Solar wind is a continuous flow of charged particles (electrons and protons) from the Sun's outer layer into space. This stream carries the Sun's magnetic field and extends throughout the solar system, shaping the heliosphere. The solar wind's characteristics, such as speed and density, can vary. It interacts with planetary magnetic fields, leading to phenomena like auroras. Solar wind also affects space weather, impacting satellites and communication systems on Earth. (NASA/SDO)
The increase in solar activity comes as the Sun inches closer to the peak of its solar cycle. Currently, the Sun is in the Solar Cycle 25 phase, which began in late 2019 or early 2020. Solar cycles are 11-year periods in which the Sun’s solar activity peaks and then slows down significantly. The peak is called Solar Maximum and the trough is called Solar Minimum.  Solar cycles have implications for space weather, affecting phenomena like solar flares and coronal mass ejections. Space agencies and researchers closely monitor solar cycles to better understand solar behavior and its potential impact on Earth's technological infrastructure. (NASA)
