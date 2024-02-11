 Wow! NASA's Nova-C moon lander to be wrapped in sportswear | Photos
NASA's upcoming moon mission, featuring Intuitive Machines' Nova-C lander and Columbia Sportswear's innovative insulation, promises groundbreaking collaboration and exploration.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 11 2024, 14:57 IST
Intuitive Machines, a contractor for NASA, is gearing up to launch its Nova-C lander to the moon. Scheduled to take off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the mission is set for a moon landing on February 22. (NASA)
One notable feature of the Nova-C lander is its special insulation provided by Columbia Sportswear. Columbia's lightweight-yet-warm insulation, inspired by NASA's Apollo-era space blankets, will be used to cover the lander's critical fuel tanks. (NASA)
Haskell Beckham, vice president of innovation at Columbia Sportswear, explains that the insulation material consists of aluminum with a protective coating and a polyester textile fabric underneath. This material is the same as what is used in Columbia's jackets. (NASA)
Intuitive Machines is part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, which aims to explore the moon with the help of private sector partners. Through this program, NASA seeks to establish regular moon missions in preparation for future human exploration. (NASA)
The endeavor to reach the moon is not without its challenges. Other recent attempts, such as Astrobotic Technologies' Peregrine lander, have encountered setbacks, highlighting the difficulties of lunar exploration. (Pixabay)
The partnership between Intuitive Machines and Columbia Sportswear has led to collaborative innovation. Columbia's material, tested to withstand the extreme conditions of space, has inspired new developments in consumer products, such as the Arch Rock Double Wall Elite jacket. (Pixabay)
As NASA and its partners continue to push the boundaries of space exploration, collaborations between private companies and government agencies are expected to yield further advancements. The mission to the moon represents not only a scientific endeavor but also an opportunity for technological innovation with potential benefits for humanity on Earth. (ISRO)
First Published Date: 11 Feb, 14:57 IST
