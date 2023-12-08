 Realme Xt 6gb Ram - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Realme XT 6GB RAM

Realme XT 6GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 15,995 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme XT 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme XT 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
Key Specs
₹15,995
64 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
6 GB
Realme XT 6GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the Realme XT 6GB RAM in India is Rs. 15,995.  This is the Realme XT 6GB RAM base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Pearl ...Read More

Realme XT 6GB RAM

(6 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Pearl Blue, Pearl White
Realme Xt 6gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4000 mAh
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 16 MP
Battery
  • 4000 mAh
  • Yes, VOOC, v3.0, 20W: 52 % in 30 minutes
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • No
Camera
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exmor RS
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
  • 5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • 75.2 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof
  • 158.7 mm
  • 183 grams
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • Pearl Blue, Pearl White
  • 8.6 mm
Display
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 19.5:9
  • 84.07 %
  • 403 ppi
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Super AMOLED
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 91.9 %
General
  • realme
  • September 16, 2019 (Official)
  • Realme UI
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • Adreno 616
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
  • 10 nm
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Sensors
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • UFS 2.1
  • Yes
  • 64 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
