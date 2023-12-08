Realme Xt 6gb Ram - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

Realme XT 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Pearl Blue, Pearl White
The starting price for the Realme XT 6GB RAM in India is Rs. 15,995. This is the Realme XT 6GB RAM base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Pearl Blue and Pearl White. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.