 Samsung Galaxy A16 Price in India (11, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A16

    Samsung Galaxy A16

    Samsung Galaxy A16 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 16,990 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A16 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A16 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Last updated: 11 February 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    Key Specs
    ₹16,990 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v13
    Key Specs
    ₹16,990 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Samsung Galaxy A16 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • Yes
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Single
    • 16 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Display
    • 20:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 396 ppi
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • PLS LCD
    General
    • Samsung
    • Android v13
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung One UI
    • Galaxy A16
    • September 20, 2023 (Unofficial)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.1
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 5 nm
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 4 GB
    • Samsung Exynos 1280
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G68 MC4
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy A16