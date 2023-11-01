 Samsung Galaxy A30 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy A30

Samsung Galaxy A30 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 15,629 in India with 16 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A30 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A30 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹15,629
64 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
16 MP + 5 MP
16 MP
4000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4 GB
See full specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30 Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A30 in India is Rs. 15,629.  This is the Samsung Galaxy A30 base model with 4 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A30 in India is Rs. 15,629.  This is the Samsung Galaxy A30 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue, Red and White.

Samsung Galaxy A30

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Red, White
Samsung Galaxy A30 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
  • 16 MP + 5 MP
  • 4000 mAh
  • 16 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • Up to 23 Hours(3G)
  • No
  • 4000 mAh
  • Yes, Fast
Camera
  • Fixed Focus
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • Single
  • CMOS
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • No
  • No
Design
  • 165 grams
  • Back: Plastic
  • 7.7 mm
  • 158.5 mm
  • Black, Blue, Red, White
  • 74.7 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Super AMOLED
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 403 ppi
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 84.74 %
  • 19.5:9
General
  • March 2, 2019 (Official)
  • Samsung
  • Samsung One UI
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Head: 0.413 W/kg
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
Performance
  • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53)
  • 14 nm
  • Mali-G71 MP2
  • 64 bit
  • 4 GB
  • LPDDR4X
  • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Rear
  • Yes
Storage
  • Up to 49.6 GB
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • Yes
  • 64 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Samsung Galaxy A30 FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A30 in India? Icon Icon

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in India at 14,429 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A30? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A30? Icon Icon

What is the Samsung Galaxy A30 Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Samsung Galaxy A30 Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

