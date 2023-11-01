Samsung Galaxy A76 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy A76 Samsung Galaxy A76 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 41,990 in India with 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy A76 Price in India The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A76 in India is Rs. 41,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy A76 base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A76 Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Front Camera 50 MP

Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Battery 5500 mAh

Rear Camera 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Battery USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5500 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No Camera Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera Display Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Pixel Density 390 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Operating System Android v13

Brand Samsung

Launch Date December 14, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance Architecture 32 bit

RAM 12 GB

CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Graphics Adreno 730

Fabrication 4 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 256 GB

