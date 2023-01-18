 Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy Folder 2

    Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 19,995 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 1950 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    See full specifications
    Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 price in India starts at Rs.19,995. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 is Rs.18,515 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 1950 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • No
    • F1.9
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.9
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • 5 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 15.4 mm
    • 60.2 mm
    • 160 grams
    • Case: PolycarbonateBack: Polycarbonate
    • 122 mm
    • Gold
    Display
    • 3.8 inches (9.65 cm)
    • 246 ppi
    • 55.96 %
    • TFT
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    General
    • Samsung
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • June 27, 2018 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Galaxy Folder 2
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.2
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • Adreno 308
    • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917
    • 2 GB
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 price in India at 19,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 1950 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy Folder 2?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy Folder 2?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 Waterproof?

    View More

    Samsung Galaxy Folder 2