 Samsung Galaxy Grand Duos Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy Grand Duos

    Samsung Galaxy Grand Duos

    Samsung Galaxy Grand Duos is a Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 8,500 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A9 Processor, 2100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Grand Duos from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Grand Duos now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Samsung Galaxy Grand Duos Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 10.1 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 10.1 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 440 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 440 Hours(2G)
    • 2100 mAh
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    Design
    • 162 grams
    • 77.1 mm
    • 143.7 mm
    • 9.6 mm
    • Brown, Red, White
    Display
    • 64.17 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 187 ppi
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • TFT
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • January 22, 2013 (Official)
    • Samsung
    • Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • Galaxy Grand I9082
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, RDS
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Mini
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • 32 bit
    • Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A9
    • Broadcom BCM28155
    • Broadcom VideoCore IV
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy Grand Duos FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Grand Duos in India?

    Samsung Galaxy Grand Duos price in India at 8,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Broadcom BCM28155; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy Grand Duos?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy Grand Duos?

    How long does the Samsung Galaxy Grand Duos last?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy Grand Duos Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy Grand Duos Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy Grand Duos