 Samsung Galaxy A04e 64gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A04e 64GB

    Samsung Galaxy A04e 64GB

    Samsung Galaxy A04e 64GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A04e 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A04e 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Samsung Galaxy A04e 64GB Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A04e 64GB price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A04e 64GB is Rs.9,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A04e 64gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • No
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • No
    • Single
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 9.1 mm
    • 75.9 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • Light Blue, Copper
    • 188 grams
    • 164.2 mm
    Display
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 81.85 %
    • 270 ppi
    • PLS LCD
    • Yes with notch
    • 20:9
    General
    • December 20, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Galaxy A04e 64GB
    • Android v12
    • Samsung
    • Samsung One UI
    • No
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Yes, v5.0
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • MediaTek Helio P35
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 12 nm
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Up to 46.9 GB
