 Samsung Galaxy M03 Core Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Samsung Mobile Samsung Galaxy M03 Core

Samsung Galaxy M03 Core

Samsung Galaxy M03 Core is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 10,490 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
SamsungGalaxyM03Core_Display_5.7inches(14.48cm)
1/1 SamsungGalaxyM03Core_Display_5.7inches(14.48cm)
Key Specs
₹10,490 (speculated)
64 GB
5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
13 MP
5 MP
4500 mAh
Android v12
4 GB
See full specifications
Add to compare
See full specifications
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy M03 Core Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M03 Core in India is Rs. 10,490.  This is the Samsung Galaxy M03 Core base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M03 Core in India is Rs. 10,490.  This is the Samsung Galaxy M03 Core base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M03 Core

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Samsung Galaxy M03 Core Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • 4500 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
  • 13 MP
Battery
  • No
  • No
  • 4500 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
Display
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
  • 308 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • IPS LCD
General
  • Android v12
  • October 15, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Samsung
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • 12 nm
  • Adreno 505
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • No
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Samsung
Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Green
Add to compare
₹ 16,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender
Add to compare
₹ 99,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 512GB
(12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream
Add to compare
Icon
₹ 164,999
₹169,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - White, Lavender, Graphite, Olive, Navy
Add to compare
₹ 39,999
Check Details
View All Samsung Mobiles Icon
Samsung Galaxy M03 Core Competitors
Icon
Realme Narzo 70A Prime
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 10,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy F13
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Nightsky Green, Sunrise Copper, Waterfall Blue
Add to compare
₹ 9,199
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy A10s
(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green
Add to compare
₹ 8,999
Check Details
Realme C51
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Mint Green, Carbon Black
Add to compare
₹ 8,999
Check Details
Tecno Spark 9C
(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 9,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy F04s
(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 9,999
₹17,999
Buy Now
Lava Blaze 2 4G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Glass Blue, Glass Black, Glass Orange
Add to compare
₹ 8,999
Check Details
Lenovo K15 Plus
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 9,990
Check Details
Realme C53
(6 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black
Add to compare
₹ 9,499
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moonstone Sliver, Pastel Blue, Jade Black
Add to compare
₹ 11,499
Check Details

Samsung Videos

View all Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000Icon
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buyIcon
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Samsung Galaxy M03 Core News

Icon
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Impressive markdown! Forget 74999 cost! Get Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for just 5749 THIS way
13 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Amazing discount! Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price crashes to 80749 from 149999
13 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Astonishing deal! Pay just Rs. 39999 for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
13 Oct 2023
Vivo Y56
Amazon sale 2023 - smartphones under Rs. 20000: Check Samsung Galaxy A23, Vivo Y56, iQOO Z6 Lite, more
09 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE LAUNCHED! Know features, specs and more
05 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23
Huge price drop! Grab Samsung Galaxy S23 as Amazon just rolled out an unbelievable discount
04 Oct 2023
View All Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹44,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details
Vivo T2 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - New Moon Black, Dune Gold
₹21,999
Check Details
Realme C53 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO F22s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹20,990
Check Details
OnePlus 11E
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹47,990
Check Details
Vivo S17
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Mountain Sea Green, Sea Flowers
₹29,060
Check Details
OPPO Reno9A
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moon White, Night Black
₹23,790
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Samsung Galaxy M03 Core