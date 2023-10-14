Samsung Galaxy M03 Core Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy M03 Core Samsung Galaxy M03 Core is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 10,490 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹10,490 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 5.7 inches (14.48 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Rear Camera 13 MP Front Camera 5 MP Battery 4500 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

Samsung Galaxy M03 Core Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 439

Battery 4500 mAh

Front Camera 5 MP

Display 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)

Rear Camera 13 MP Battery Removable No

USB Type-C No

Capacity 4500 mAh

Type Li-Polymer Camera Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Resolution 5 MP, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 4128 x 3096 Pixels Display Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Screen Size 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)

Pixel Density 308 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type IPS LCD General Operating System Android v12

Launch Date October 15, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Samsung Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance RAM 4 GB

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439

Fabrication 12 nm

Graphics Adreno 505 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor No Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

