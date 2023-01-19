 Samsung Galaxy A21s Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy A21s

    Samsung Galaxy A21s

    Samsung Galaxy A21s is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 16,499 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A21s from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A21s now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34789/heroimage/138313-v4-samsung-galaxy-a21s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34789/images/Design/138313-v4-samsung-galaxy-a21s-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34789/images/Design/138313-v4-samsung-galaxy-a21s-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34789/images/Design/138313-v4-samsung-galaxy-a21s-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34789/images/Design/138313-v4-samsung-galaxy-a21s-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹16,499
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    13 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹16,499
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 16,499 M.R.P. ₹20,990
    Buy Now

    Samsung Galaxy A21s Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A21s price in India starts at Rs.16,499. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A21s is Rs.14,499 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A21s price in India starts at Rs.16,499. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A21s is Rs.14,499 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A21s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    • No
    • Up to 54 Hours(4G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 54 Hours(4G)
    • 01h 44m 07s
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • No
    • F2.2
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 13 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Single
    • No
    • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 75.3 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • Black, Blue, White
    • 8.9 mm
    • 192 grams
    • 163.7 mm
    Display
    • 60 Hz
    • 270 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • PLS TFT LCD
    • 82.75 %
    • 20:9
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • June 17, 2020 (Official)
    • Samsung
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Galaxy A21s
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Samsung One UI
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Head: 0.831 W/kg
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    Performance
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 31.0 s
    • 8 nm
    • Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 850
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G52 MP1
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 48.1 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Samsung Galaxy A21s FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A21S in India?

    Samsung Galaxy A21S price in India at 13,890 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 850; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A21S?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A21S?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy A21S Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy A21S Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy A21s