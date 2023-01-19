 Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    8
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    See full specifications
    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 price in India starts at Rs.12,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 is Rs.10,449 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 49 Hours(4G)
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    • No
    • 6000 mAh
    • Up to 49 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • No
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • No
    • F2.2
    • 20 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length)
    Design
    • Arctic Blue, Charcoal Black
    • 159 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    • 192 grams
    • 75.1 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 19.5:9
    • 420 nits
    • 403 ppi
    • Super AMOLED
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 84.02 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes with notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 60 Hz
    General
    • Android v11
    • Galaxy M21 2021
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung
    • Samsung One UI
    • July 26, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Head: 0.47 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
    • LPDDR4X
    • 10 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G72 MP3
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • Up to 48.6 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021