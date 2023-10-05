Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor , 7040 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 now with free delivery.

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 in India is Rs. 17,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold, Silver and Dark Gray. ...Read More Read Less

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 Verdict

Brand: Samsung

Product: Galaxy Tab A7

Key specs: 10.4-inch QVGA+ display, 7,040mAh battery, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

Price: ₹17,999 (starting)

Rating: 3/5Galaxy Tab A7 is Samsung’s most recent offering in the budget Android tablet segment. It comes in Wi-Fi and LTE variants, and at a starting price of ₹17,999.Samsung highlights the slim design of the Galaxy Tab A7 which is the case for this tablet. The Galaxy Tab A7 is also as slim as the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. But with a metal body the tablet is slightly on the heavier side. It also has thick bezels covering all sides of the display. If you’re switching from an all-screen device, the bezels might be off putting. The display is a 10.4-inch screen LCD screen with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution. The brightness is adequate and the colours are quite warm. It’s good enough for when you’re browsing the web, watching videos or playing games too.