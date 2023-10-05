 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor , 7040 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
Key Specs
₹17,999
10.4 inches (26.42 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
Android v10 (Q)
7040 mAh
3 GB
476 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 in India is Rs. 17,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold, Silver and Dark Gray.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Gold, Silver, Dark Gray
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 Verdict

Brand: Samsung
Product: Galaxy Tab A7
Key specs: 10.4-inch QVGA+ display, 7,040mAh battery, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.
Price: 17,999 (starting)
Rating: 3/5Galaxy Tab A7 is Samsung’s most recent offering in the budget Android tablet segment. It comes in Wi-Fi and LTE variants, and at a starting price of 17,999.Samsung highlights the slim design of the Galaxy Tab A7 which is the case for this tablet. The Galaxy Tab A7 is also as slim as the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. But with a metal body the tablet is slightly on the heavier side. It also has thick bezels covering all sides of the display. If you’re switching from an all-screen device, the bezels might be off putting. The display is a 10.4-inch screen LCD screen with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution. The brightness is adequate and the colours are quite warm. It’s good enough for when you’re browsing the web, watching videos or playing games too.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 Full Specifications

  • Battery

    7040 mAh

  • Display

    10.4" (26.42 cm)

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 15W

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    7040 mAh

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Width

    157.4 mm

  • Thickness

    7 mm

  • Weight

    476 grams

  • Colours

    Gold, Silver, Dark Gray

  • Height

    247.6 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.4 inches (26.42 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    78.99 %

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Launch Date

    September 28, 2020 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab A7 2020

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • NFC

    No

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Processor

    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)

  • Graphics

    Adreno 610

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 19.5 GB
Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020