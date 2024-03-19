 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5g Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Home Tablets in India Samsung Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 21,489 in India with Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
SamsungGalaxyTabA9Plus5G_Capacity_7040mAh
SamsungGalaxyTabA9Plus5G_RAM_4GB
SamsungGalaxyTabA9Plus5G_ScreenSize_11.0inches(27.94cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39377/heroimage/159332-v1-samsung-galaxy-tab-a9-plus-5g-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTabA9Plus5G_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39377/heroimage/159332-v1-samsung-galaxy-tab-a9-plus-5g-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTabA9Plus5G_4
Key Specs
₹21,489
11.0 inches (27.94 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
Android v13
4 GB
491 grams
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹21,829 22% OFF
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G in India is Rs. 21,489.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G can be purchased for Rs. 21,829.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver, Dark Blue and Gray. ...Read More

25% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Silver
₹27,999 ₹20,999
Buy Now
32% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Graphite
₹32,999 ₹22,400
Buy Now
29% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Graphite
₹27,999 ₹19,999
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5g Full Specifications

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 15W

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    7040 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Weight

    491 grams

  • Thickness

    6.9 mm

  • Width

    168.7 mm

  • Height

    257.1 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Metal

  • Colours

    Silver, Dark Blue, Gray

  • Pixel Density

    206 ppi

  • Screen Size

    11.0 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.17 %

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G

  • Launch Date

    October 9, 2023 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Network

    5G: Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • Graphics

    Adreno 619

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 44.7 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

More from Samsung

25% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G 128GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹20,999 ₹27,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5g Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5g 128gb
47% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹15,379 ₹28,799
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5g Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64gb
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹12,790 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5g Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
13% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹12,999 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5g Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Lte
Samsung Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G Competitors

31% OFF
Realme Pad 2
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Imagination Grey
₹19,999 ₹28,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5g Realme Pad 2
Lenovo Tab M10 5G
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Abyss Blue
₹19,998
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5g Lenovo Tab M10 5g
29% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹19,990 ₹27,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5g Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus
OnePlus Pad Go
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Twin Mint
₹19,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5g Oneplus Pad Go

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5g