 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Home Tablets in India Samsung Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 19,995 in India with Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660) Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
SamsungGalaxyTabA9Plus_Capacity_7040mAh
SamsungGalaxyTabA9Plus_RAM_8GB
SamsungGalaxyTabA9Plus_ScreenSize_11.0inches(27.94cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39277/heroimage/158706-v2-samsung-galaxy-tab-a9-plus-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTabA9Plus_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39277/heroimage/158706-v2-samsung-galaxy-tab-a9-plus-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTabA9Plus_4
Key Specs
₹19,995
11.0 inches (27.94 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
Android v13
8 GB
480 grams
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹19,990 29% OFF
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Summary

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus tablet was released in October 2023. The tablet features an 11-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1920x1200 pixels. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC processor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Price:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus with 4GB and 64GB storage was listed at Rs. 22999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Display:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus tablet has an 11-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, providing sharp and clear visuals.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Performance and Storage:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC processor. It has 8GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage that can be upgraded with a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Operating System:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus runs Android 13 and has a non-removable battery of 5100mAh.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Connectivity Options:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus has USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, and GPS connectivity. The tablet has several sensors, including an ambient light sensor, compass/magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and accelerometer. It also includes a dual-SIM tablet that can accept both eSIM and normal cards.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus in India is Rs. 19,995.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus can be purchased for Rs. 19,990.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver, Dark Blue and Gray. ...Read More

25% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Silver
₹27,999 ₹20,999
Buy Now
27% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Dark Blue
₹25,999 ₹18,999
Buy Now
28% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm(11.0 inch) Display, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Graphite
₹29,999 ₹21,590
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Full Specifications

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 15W

  • Capacity

    7040 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Weight

    480 grams

  • Build Material

    Back: Metal

  • Width

    168.7 mm

  • Height

    257.1 mm

  • Thickness

    6.9 mm

  • Colours

    Silver, Dark Blue, Gray

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Screen Size

    11.0 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    206 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.17 %

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab A9 Plus

  • Launch Date

    October 9, 2023 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    No

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

  • Graphics

    Adreno 619

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 103 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

More from Samsung

25% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G 128GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹20,999 ₹27,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5g 128gb
47% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹15,379 ₹28,799
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64gb
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹12,790 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
13% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹12,999 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Lte
Samsung Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Competitors

50% OFF
Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹15,999 ₹32,000
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
31% OFF
Realme Pad 2
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Imagination Grey
₹19,999 ₹28,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Realme Pad 2
Lenovo Tab M10 5G
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Abyss Blue
₹19,998
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Lenovo Tab M10 5g
OnePlus Pad Go
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Twin Mint
₹19,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Oneplus Pad Go

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus