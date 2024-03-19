Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Dark Blue
The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus in India is Rs. 19,995. At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus can be purchased for Rs. 19,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver, Dark Blue and Gray. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.