Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Summary

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus tablet was released in October 2023. The tablet features an 11-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1920x1200 pixels. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC processor. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Price: The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus with 4GB and 64GB storage was listed at Rs. 22999 in India. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Display: The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus tablet has an 11-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, providing sharp and clear visuals. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Performance and Storage: The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC processor. It has 8GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage that can be upgraded with a microSD card. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Operating System: The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus runs Android 13 and has a non-removable battery of 5100mAh. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Connectivity Options: The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus has USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, and GPS connectivity. The tablet has several sensors, including an ambient light sensor, compass/magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and accelerometer. It also includes a dual-SIM tablet that can accept both eSIM and normal cards.