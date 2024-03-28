 Samsung introduces Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with 10.4-inch display, octa-core processor | Mobile News

Samsung introduces Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with 10.4-inch display, octa-core processor

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, boasting a vibrant 10.4-inch display, powerful octa-core processor, and seamless S-Pen support.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 28 2024, 20:40 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Experience innovation at your fingertips with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), redefining the boundaries of mobile productivity and entertainment. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Experience innovation at your fingertips with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), redefining the boundaries of mobile productivity and entertainment. (Samsung)

Samsung has discreetly unveiled its latest Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), as listed on the Romania website of the company. While specific details regarding its price, availability, and global launch remain undisclosed, the device presents an array of features that could pique consumer interest.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: Details

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ LCD display, boasting a resolution of 2000x1200 pixels. Its performance is driven by an unspecified chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and application handling. With an initial internal storage capacity of 64GB, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card, users can anticipate ample space for storing files, media, and applications.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S23 5G price drop announced!

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Running on the latest Android 14 operating system overlaid with the company's proprietary One UI 6, the tablet offers an optimized user experience with enhanced functionalities and customization options. The inclusion of S-Pen support further enhances productivity and creativity, allowing users to seamlessly jot down notes or unleash their artistic flair.

In terms of photography capabilities, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is equipped with an 8MP main camera featuring autofocus, complemented by a 5MP front camera tailored for video calls, ensuring crisp and clear visuals during virtual interactions.

One of the notable highlights of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is its 7000mAh battery capacity. Samsung asserts that this formidable power source can provide users with up to 14 hours of uninterrupted video playback, catering to extended usage sessions without the need for frequent recharging.

Furthermore, the tablet incorporates dual speakers tuned by AKG, promising immersive audio experiences for multimedia consumption and entertainment purposes.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Mar, 20:40 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung introduces Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with 10.4-inch display, octa-core processor
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
Siri
Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
keep up with tech

Gaming

artificial intelligence
5 things about AI you may have missed today: Indian IT sector to get AI boost, US govt puts up safeguards and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Insider suggests thunderstorms may be included in 40 hours of gameplay content
GTA 6
GTA 6 on PS5 Pro may run at a smooth 60fps, leaked specs suggest! Know what’s coming
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks frenzy online! Fans excited despite valid scepticism

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a
    Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
    Siri

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets