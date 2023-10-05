Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 64gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 64GB
(3 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Gold, Silver, Dark Gray
The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 64GB in India is Rs. 16,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 64GB base model with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold, Silver and Dark Gray. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.