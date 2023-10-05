 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 64gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 64GB

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 64GB is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 64GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
SamsungGalaxyTabA7202064GB_Capacity_7040mAh
Key Specs
₹16,999
10.4 inches (26.42 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
Android v10 (Q)
3 GB
476 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 64GB Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 64GB in India is Rs. 16,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 64GB base model with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold, Silver and Dark Gray. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 64GB

(3 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Gold, Silver, Dark Gray
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE 3 GB RAM 32 GB ROM 10.4 inches with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth+4G Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE 3 GB RAM 32 GB ROM 10.4 inches with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth+4G Tablet (Gold)
₹25,999 ₹16,990
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm (8.7 inch) Display, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G, Tablet, Silver
₹19,999 ₹15,998
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Silver
₹22,999 ₹15,949
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 64gb Full Specifications

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 15W

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    7040 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Weight

    476 grams

  • Width

    157.4 mm

  • Thickness

    7 mm

  • Height

    247.6 mm

  • Colours

    Gold, Silver, Dark Gray

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    78.99 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.4 inches (26.42 cm)

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab A7 2020 64GB

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Launch Date

    April 23, 2021 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)

  • Graphics

    Adreno 610

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 48.1 GB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB
Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 64GB News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 64gb