Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019 Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 1 2019 LTE is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53) Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 1 2019 LTE from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 1 2019 LTE now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
Key Specs
₹19,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53)
Android v9.0 (Pie)
2 GB
470 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 1 2019 LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 1 2019 LTE in India is Rs. 19,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 1 2019 LTE base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Gold and Silver. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019 LTE

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black, Gold, Silver
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 1 2019 Lte Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    6150 mAh

  • Flash

    No

  • Sensor

    CMOS

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Height

    245.2 mm

  • Colours

    Black, Gold, Silver

  • Thickness

    7.5 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Weight

    470 grams

  • Width

    149.4 mm

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.02 %

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019 LTE

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Launch Date

    June 27, 2019 (Official)

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • NFC

    No

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Chipset

    Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904

  • Processor

    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53)

  • Graphics

    Mali-G71 MP2

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 23.7 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB
Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 1 2019 LTE News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10 1 2019 Lte