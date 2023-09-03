Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro
Lenovo Tab P12 Pro (12.6 Inch AMOLED Display with Precision Pen-3, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM, Snapdragon 870 Processor, 120 Hz Refresh Rate, 600 Nits Brightness, Quad JBL Speakers, 10200 mAh Battery)
The starting price for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro in India is Rs. 54,990. At Amazon, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro can be purchased for Rs. 49,999. This is the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Storm Grey.
