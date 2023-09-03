 Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Home Tablets in India Lenovo Tablet Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 54,990 in India with Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor , 10200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab P12 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab P12 Pro now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
LenovoTabP12Pro_Capacity_10200mAh
Key Specs
₹54,990
12.6 inches (32 cm)
Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
Android v11
10200 mAh
8 GB
565 grams
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹49,999 41% OFF
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro in India is Rs. 54,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro can be purchased for Rs. 49,999.  This is the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Storm Grey. ...Read More

41% off

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro (12.6 Inch AMOLED Display with Precision Pen-3, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM, Snapdragon 870 Processor, 120 Hz Refresh Rate, 600 Nits Brightness, Quad JBL Speakers, 10200 mAh Battery)
₹85,000 ₹49,999
Buy Now
Out of Stock

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro AMOLED (12.6 inch

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro AMOLED (12.6 inch (32 cm), 8 GB, 256 GB, Wi-fi Only), Storm Grey with Precision Pen 3 & Tempered Glass
₹50,548
Buy Now
40% off

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Intel Core i5-1235U 12th Gen 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Intel Core i5-1235U 12th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare (8GB/512GB SDD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit/1Yr Warranty/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK00EDIN
₹85,290 ₹50,990
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Full Specifications

  • Display

    12.6" (32 cm)

  • Battery

    10200 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Quick, v4.0, 45W

  • Capacity

    10200 mAh

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Flash

    No

  • Weight

    565 grams

  • Width

    184.5 mm

  • Thickness

    5.6 mm

  • Height

    285.6 mm

  • Colours

    Storm Grey

  • Pixel Density

    240 ppi

  • Screen Size

    12.6 inches (32 cm)

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    87.67 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1600 x 2560 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Model

    Tab P12 Pro

  • Launch Date

    June 9, 2022 (Official)

  • Also Known As

    Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax) 5GHz, MIMO

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Graphics

    Adreno 650

  • Processor

    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Camera

    13 MP + 5 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

More from Lenovo

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹22,998
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Lenovo Tab P12 128gb
50% OFF
Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹15,999 ₹32,000
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
Lenovo Tab M10 5G
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Abyss Blue
₹19,998
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Lenovo Tab M10 5g
45% OFF
Lenovo Tab M9 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Frost Blue
₹10,500 ₹19,000
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Lenovo Tab M9 64gb
Lenovo Tablets

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Competitors

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹58,999
Check Details
Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
Apple iPad Pro 10 5 2017 WiFi 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹47,900
Check Details
Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Apple Ipad Pro 10 5 2017 Wifi 64gb
Apple iPad Pro 10 5 2017 WiFi Cellular 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹61,400
Check Details
Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Apple Ipad Pro 10 5 2017 Wifi Cellular 64gb
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Slate Grey
₹33,494
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Lenovo Tab P11 Pro

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Lenovo Tab P12 Pro