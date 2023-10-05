 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Fe 128gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 128GB

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 128GB is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 59,999 in India with Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570) Processor , 10090 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 128GB now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
SamsungGalaxyTabS7FE128GB_Capacity_10090mAh
SamsungGalaxyTabS7FE128GB_RAM_6GB
SamsungGalaxyTabS7FE128GB_ScreenSize_12.4inches(31.5cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36196/heroimage/145216-v1-samsung-galaxy-tab-s7-fe-128gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTabS7FE128GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36196/heroimage/145216-v1-samsung-galaxy-tab-s7-fe-128gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTabS7FE128GB_4
Key Specs
₹59,999
12.4 inches (31.5 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570)
Android v11
10090 mAh
6 GB
608 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 128GB Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 128GB in India is Rs. 59,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 128GB base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green and Mystic Pink.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 128GB

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
3% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 31.5 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 31.5 cm (12.4 inch) Large Display, Slim Metal Body, Dolby Atmos Sound, S-Pen in Box, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G Tablet, Mystic Green
₹59,990 ₹57,900
Buy Now
10% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, WiFi+5G, IP68 Tablet, Silver
₹61,999 ₹55,999
Buy Now
21% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, WiFi+5G, IP68 Tablet, Gray
₹69,999 ₹54,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Fe 128gb Full Specifications

  • Display

    12.4" (31.5 cm)

  • Battery

    10090 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    10090 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 45W

  • TalkTime

    Up to 71 Hours(4G)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Talktime

    Up to 71 Hours(4G)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Weight

    608 grams

  • Colours

    Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink

  • Width

    185 mm

  • Height

    284.8 mm

  • Thickness

    6.3 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1600 x 2560 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    84.91 %

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Pixel Density

    243 ppi

  • Screen Size

    12.4 inches (31.5 cm)

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Launch Date

    June 21, 2021 (Official)

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S7 FE 128GB

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Adreno 619

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 105 GB
Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 128GB News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Fe 128gb